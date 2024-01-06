Huawei P30 Pro new price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Huawei adding new phone named P30 Pro to its arsenal to bring down the empire of the Samsung who is king of smartphone industry for a very long and now time has come when Huawei P30 Pro will snatch the crown form the Samsung Galaxy S10 which is suppose to launch soon.

Well, it seems that this new phone is coming with a new look, just like the older siblings of Huawei’s P30 Pro.

Always changing the design and bringing something special for its customers in the end is a very hard job to do and some how this brand had delivered its best and now Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we expect to be a new one with unique design what they did in the Mate series.

Some of its specs are on the display in which P30 Pro’s display is on the top of the list which is made up of an IPS matrix and size of matrix is 6.47 inches. 1080 x 2340 resolution is coming in display of the P30 Pro by Huawei so get ready to watch your movies and videos in a better resolution that will provide you a unique experience which you have never experienced before.

Huawei Pro inherited Kirin 980 chipset which is new in the business with mind-blowing benchmark scores so performance of the new phone will be satisfying compare to the Korean brands.

Huawei P30’s Pro got octa core processor which has a clock speed of 2.6 GHz. 256 GB of ROM is installed inside the belly of the phone where 8 GB of RAM is making sure that multi-tasking of Huawei P30 Pro never face a serious problem even running high graphic applications or games.

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Huawei mobile products in official warranty.

Huawei P30 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 8.1 Dimensions 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2) Camera Main Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging

Price Price in Rs: 157,600 Price in USD: $482

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”