Huawei P30 Pro new price in Pakistan & specifications 2024

Huawei Petal Maps 3.3 is now available
Huawei is releasing a new Petal Maps app update with the newest...
Huawei adding new phone named P30 Pro to its arsenal to bring down the empire of the Samsung who is king of smartphone industry for a very long and now time has come when Huawei P30 Pro will snatch the crown form the Samsung Galaxy S10 which is suppose to launch soon.
Well, it seems that this new phone is coming with a new look, just like the older siblings of Huawei’s P30 Pro.
Always changing the design and bringing something special for its customers in the end is a very hard job to do and some how this brand had delivered its best and now Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we expect to be a new one with unique design what they did in the Mate series.
Some of its specs are on the display in which P30 Pro’s display is on the top of the list which is made up of an IPS matrix and size of matrix is 6.47 inches. 1080 x 2340 resolution is coming in display of the P30 Pro by Huawei so get ready to watch your movies and videos in a better resolution that will provide you a unique experience which you have never experienced before.
Huawei Pro inherited Kirin 980 chipset which is new in the business with mind-blowing benchmark scores so performance of the new phone will be satisfying compare to the Korean brands.
Huawei P30’s Pro got octa core processor which has a clock speed of 2.6 GHz. 256 GB of ROM is installed inside the belly of the phone where 8 GB of RAM is making sure that multi-tasking of Huawei P30 Pro never face a serious problem even running high graphic applications or games.
Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Huawei mobile products in official warranty.
Price of Huawei P30 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600.
Price of Huawei in USD is $482.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 8.1
|Dimensions
|158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging
Advertisement
Price
|Price in Rs: 157,600 Price in USD: $482
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 4.4 stars – based on 247 user reviews.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.