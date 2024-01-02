Advertisement
iPhone 13: PTA-Approved & easy installments in Pakistan!

iPhone 13: PTA-Approved & easy installments in Pakistan!

Articles
Apple iPhones are very expensive in certain regions including Pakistan. Their costs are affected by large import duties, taxes and currency exchange rates.

Getting imported mobile devices registered is a complex process and can be quite expensive, especially for premium devices like the iPhone 13.

Being Pakistani spending more than six figures on registering mobile devices, there’s an alternative option to register the iPhone 13 series in installments without any interest.

iPhone 13 PTA Tax Installment Plans

3 Months Plan      Rs48,500

6 Months Plan      Rs24,200

For iPhone 13, PTA tax stands at Rs144,999 and with the above-mentioned installment plans, the payment can be made in 3 to 6-month period.

There are 5 percent processing fee while the 12-month plan asks for a 10pc extra fee. Only Bank Alfalah credit card holders can avail this year.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

