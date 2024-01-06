UAE warns residents against online scams

In a recent eye-opening report by Al Arabiya, our fellow UAE residents are being advised to keep their guard up against a rising wave of scams hitting the country. Sneaky fraudsters, pretending to be everyone from Dubai Police to local banks, are playing tricks via phone calls and emails, warning people to be extra cautious about sharing personal information.

The scams have become more sophisticated, with a scheme that includes urgent emails that influence people to quickly pay their traffic fines, accompanied by a link that looks official. Major banks such as FAB and Emirates NBD are taking action, issuing warnings to customers about deceptive scams, particularly those that falsely claim individuals have won a fantastic prize.

But that’s not all—text messages pretending to be from Emirates Post are also making the rounds, telling people to click on mysterious links. Authorities are saying, “Hold up, don’t fall for it!”

Michael Kortbawi, an expert from the BSA law firm, is highlighting the increase in scams, particularly during the holiday season. These scammers frequently pose as representatives from reputable organizations, seeking information such as Emirates ID and passport numbers.

So, how do you spot a scam? Look out for surprise calls or messages, requests for personal or financial information, and promises of prizes if you pay up front, says Kortbawi.

Dubai Police are working hard to fight against these scams, but it’s a challenging task because many of them operate from outside the UAE. Although the country has strict rules against cybercrime, catching these elusive individuals is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Here’s the key advice for residents: carefully review any suspicious messages, report anything unusual to the Cybercrime Helpline at 800-2626, and avoid sharing personal information unless you are absolutely certain it’s legitimate. As they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

And if you thought these scams were minor, brace yourself: the head of the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council revealed a staggering fact—over 71 million cyber attacks were thwarted in the initial three quarters of 2023.