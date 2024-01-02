Vivo Y51 latest price in pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y51 latest price in pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y51 latest price in pakistan & specifications
Advertisement

The Vivo Y51 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in UAE at an affordable price range. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11 operating systems.

It comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y51 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 108 MP, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 MP. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W of rapid charging support.

Advertisement

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

Vivo Y51 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story