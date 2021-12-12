Hareem Shah flaunts alcohol bottles with her husband goes viral, watch video
Hareem Shah is back in the news with her husband after she shared some private videos on her Instagram handle and received immense backlash.
Turning to Instgaram, TikTok star Hareem shared some private videos and stunned her fans. In the video, Miss Shah can be seen flaunting imported Alcohol bottles while her husband films her.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It should be noted that the TikToker usually shares her private videos and pictures on social media. She rose to prominence as a result of her interactions with Pakistani political figures.
