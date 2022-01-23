Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

WATCH VIDEO: Woman Uses Chopsticks For Knitting Noodles, Netizens Loves it

Knitting Noodles

Knitting with noodles is a bizarre trend that has taken the internet by storm. A TikTok video of a lady knitting a scarf with ramen noodles and chopsticks went viral. The video was posted on Twitter on January 16. So far, it has received over 7 million views, 379K likes, and 81,000 retweets.

https://twitter.com/thes1eepyhead/status/1482776505432174592However, near the middle of the film, the woman cheats a little and uses a needle. Nonetheless, the video is strangely pleasurable to watch. While many netizens were captivated by the woman’s noddle-knitting abilities, others questioned why she was doing so.

