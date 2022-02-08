Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an apology on Monday for a Kashmir solidarity post made by its Pakistan-based franchise on February 5th (Kashmir Day).

“We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honor and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride,” KFC India said on its official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut issued a statement saying, “It [Pizza Hut] does not condone, endorse, or agree with the contents of a social media post.” We remain committed to serving all of our brothers and sisters with pride.”

Messages of solidarity for Kashmir made by numerous international channels irritated Indian social media users. Hyundai Pakistan was the first to send a message of support for innocent Kashmiris who have been victims of Indian brutality.

Hyundai Tweet

Following the tweet, the hashtag #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India, with numerous users urging others not to buy Hyundai items in the nation.

Hyundai Motors India issued a social media message on Sunday emphasising its commitment to the Indian market.

The next day, KFC Pakistan’s Facebook post about Kashmir sparked outrage.

“You were never far from our thoughts, and we pray that the future years bring you serenity!” read the message on Facebook, which was later removed.

 

The words ‘KASHMIR BELONGS TO THE KASHMIRIS’ were inscribed in large red letters on the photograph.

Similarly, an Instagram post from ‘Pizzahutpak’s’ verified account stated, “We stand with you. “Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Day.”

Both social media posts were removed after the hashtags #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut began trending on Twitter.

