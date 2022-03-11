A teaching assistant Hannah Harris who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old student told his parents she was his girlfriend’s mother

Before having intimate relations with him in a car park, a teaching assistant texted a student’s mother to reassure her that her son was safe.

Hannah Harris, 23, met the 14-year-old at a school in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, where she worked, according to the Mirror.

Harris, who was 21 at the time, allegedly duped the boy’s parents by texting them and claiming to be the mother of the boy’s fictitious girlfriend.

Harris had sex with the boy in a Wilko car park after posing as the mother of his fictitious girlfriend, whom she named “Kayla,” in order to communicate with his parents via texts.

Harris and the boy also communicated via social media and met up outside of school, including her driving him to supermarkets “to buy him his favourite sweets,” taking him to McDonald’s, and allowing him to smoke cannabis in her car.

Harris was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of sexual activity with a child. The charges were denied by the ex-teaching assistant.

She said her name was Olivia and lived in Baldock, Hertfordshire.

In one text Harris wrote: “Seems Kayla and …(the boy) are getting on well, so I am happy to ferry them around.”

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told St Albans crown court: “Both parents believed they had spoken to Olivia on the phone and his mum had exchanged texts.

“The names Kayla and Olivia were fictions to hide the fact they were meeting up.

“The parents were in fact talking to Ms Harris as that was the number they had been given for Olivia.”

Harris was caught in January 2020 when the boy’s older brother found out.

The boy admitted “Olivia” and “Kayla” were fictional.

Mr Wilshire said: “When the parents became aware, they realised they had unwittingly facilitated the contact. They had been duped by the boy into the belief he was seeing someone of his own age.”

He went on: “As a teaching assistant at his school she (Harris) would have known his age – such activity is a criminal offence regardless of whether he believed himself to be a willing party.”

Harris, from Henlow, Bedfordshire, denied four charges of sexual activity with a child in December 2019 and January 2020.

She was found not guilty on three of the four charges.

They were alleged to have taken place twice on Dunstable Downs and once at her home.