Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

After his son died, his father was charged with murder after he was filmed forcing the boy, 6, to run on a treadmill for “being too fat.”

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:55 pm

After his son died, his father was charged with murder after he was filmed forcing the boy, 6, to run on a treadmill for “being too fat.”

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A NEW JERSEY father has been charged with murder in connection with his son’s death after allegedly forcing the six-year-old to run on a treadmill because he was “too fat.”

After Corey Micciolo died in April 2021, Christopher J. Gregor, 29, was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is now facing first-degree murder charges in his son’s death.

According to nj.com, Micciolo allegedly suffered multiple injuries while in the care of his father.

Some of the injuries were documented on video. On March 20, 2021, just days before Micciolo’s death, one such incident occurred.

While the boy was with Gregor, the incident occurred at the Atlantic Heights apartments in Barnegat Township, New Jersey.

According to prosecutors, Micciolo was forced to run on a treadmill while Gregor increased the speed of the machine.

Micciolo was unable to keep up with the treadmill’s speed and fell several times. Each time, Gregor would pick up the boy and place him back on the machine. Gregor was also seen biting the back of Micciolo’s head.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the complex’s fitness centre.

Breanna Micciolo, the boy’s mother, allegedly shared joint custody of the young boy with Gregor.

She informed a caseworker with the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency about the boy’s injuries.

On April 1, at the urging of the caseworker, Micciolo took the boy to the doctor.

The young boy revealed that Gregor had instructed him to run on the treadmill “because he was too fat.”

Micciolo passed away the next day.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, Gregor surrendered to authorities. However, he allegedly denied abusing the child.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office revealed in a press statement on Wednesday, following the announcement of the new murder charges against Gregor, that Micciolo’s autopsy revealed he was the victim of blunt force trauma.

Breanna Micciolo founded the Justice For Corey Facebook group in the aftermath of her son’s death.

The group’s description is as follows: “I founded this organisation to seek justice for my son, Corey Micciolo. He was only six years old when his life was taken away by someone who was supposed to care for and love him. His paternal grandfather. We’ve got an army here, and we’re not going to stop fighting until justice is served.”

More than 18,000 people are members of the private group.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
How a Russian minister's stepdaughter lives the high life in a £4 million Kensington flat

The stepdaughter of Russia's foreign minister has been living in opulence in...
4 hours ago
Chantelle Houghton of CBB was caught topless in a park by police

The 38-year-old star, who rose to prominence in 2006 as the only...
4 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 11, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 11: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
4 hours ago
I'm a teen mother, and the other parents always exclude me – some say it's because I'm attractive

MAKEING FRIENDS IN THE SCHOOL PLAYGROUND CAN BE DIFFICULT FOR BOTH MOTHERS...
4 hours ago
I met the rudest man – I agreed to let him pick me up for a date until he revealed the derogatory term he uses to refer to women

WHEN A MAN ASKES YOU OUT ON A DATE, YOU EXPECT TO...
4 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan vs India
5 mins ago
Pakistan vs India: National cricketers’ salaries comparison

Pakistan vs India: The Pakistan cricket team is one of the lowest-paid...
Kim Kardashian
8 mins ago
Kim Kardashian was bashed for once ‘accepting a date with a Saudi man for $1 million’ following backlash for saying ‘nobody wants to work.’

FANS slammed Kim Kardashian for allegedly accepting a $1 million date with...
Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed
10 mins ago
Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he's had with...
Mission to reproduce Bayeux Tapestry
11 mins ago
Mission to reproduce Bayeux Tapestry

Curled up on her sofa in the east of England, former teacher...
Adsence Ad 300X600