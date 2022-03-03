Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery of a 300-year-old mummified mermaid’ with a ‘human face’ and tail

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
mummified mermaid

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery of a 300-year-old mummified mermaid’ with a ‘human face’ and tail

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Scientists will investigate a mummified “mermaid” said to grant immortality to anyone who eats its flesh in order to discover its true nature.

The mysterious 12-inch creature was allegedly caught in the Pacific Ocean off the Japanese island of Shikoku between 1736 and 1741 and is now housed in a temple in Asakuchi.

It has a human-like appearance, with a grimacing face, pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and brow, except for its fish-like lower half.

Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts researchers have now taken the mummy for CT scanning in an attempt to uncover its secrets.

The project’s creator, Hiroshi Kinoshita of the Okayama Folklore Society, believes the strange creature may have religious significance.

“Japanese mermaids have an immortality legend,” he explained.

“It is said that if you eat mermaid flesh, you will never die.”

“There is a legend in many parts of Japan that a woman ate the flesh of a mermaid by accident and lived for 800 years.”

“This ‘Yao-Bikuni’ legend is also preserved near the temple where the mermaid mummy was found.”

“I heard that some people, believing in the legend, used to eat the scales of mermaid mummies.”

Folklore suggests that a mermaid could be an ominous portent in the age of Covid-19.

“There’s also a legend about a mermaid foretelling an infectious disease,” Hiroshi explained.

A historic letter dated 1903, apparently written by a former owner, was discovered alongside the mummy and tells the storey of its origins.

According to the letter, “a mermaid was caught in a fish-catching net in the sea off Kochi Prefecture.”

“The fishermen who caught it had no idea it was a mermaid, but they took it to Osaka and sold it as a rare fish.” My forefathers purchased it and kept it as a family heirloom.”

It’s unclear how or when the mummy arrived at Asakuchi’s Enjuin temple.

However, the chief priest, Kozen Kuida, stated that it was displayed in a glass case 40 years ago and is now kept in a fireproof safe.

“We worshipped it, hoping that it would help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic, even if only slightly,” he told the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

Kinoshita, on the other hand, takes a more pragmatic approach to the creature.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan's Mach and Mach crystal shoes price will shock you!

Mahira Khan was recently seen wearing a pair of embellished shoes that drew...
3 hours ago
Watch: A leopard attacks two antelopes fighting among each other

Two antelopes fight among each other when a leopard attack and take...
4 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 03, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 03: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
4 hours ago
'We Did It': Ukrainians cheer as they ride in a captured Russian tank

According to a video posted on Twitter, Ukrainians shouted as they rode...
5 hours ago
Viral: Bride’s grand entry on the carriage while dancing

A video of a Dulhan making a grand entry while riding in...
5 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 03 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 03 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Johns Hopkins
4 mins ago
According to Johns Hopkins researchers, vaping increases the risk of high blood sugar and diabetes

Scientists at one of America's leading medical research universities have warned that...
Baap ki party: Dananeer Mobeen reenacts viral video of her little version pawri horahi hai
18 mins ago
Baap ki party: Dananeer Mobeen reenacts viral video of her little version pawri horahi hai

Dananeer Mobeen recreated the viral video of the Pashtun girl version of...
CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
19 mins ago
CJCSC Gen Raza holds defence cooperation talks with Kenya defence forces dignitaries

Pakistan and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment for strengthening and enhancing existing...
Maya Ali
25 mins ago
Maya Ali looks elegant in latest adorable photos

She started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and now she...
Adsence Ad 300X600