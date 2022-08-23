Advertisement
  • Anum Tanveer bagged award for emerging actress of the year
Anam Tanveer is a Pakistani actress. She started out as a marketer, but she soon realised that she wanted to be an actress. Tanveer got his start in the showbiz when she and Anam Khaled hosted a show on PTV called “Dum Dum Diggi.” Her second movie with Hamza Ali Abbasi was “Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milay.” She has been in many popular TV dramas, such as “Mera Dil Mera Dushman,” “Do Bol,” “Raaz-e-Ulfat,” “Jalebi,” “Juru Ka Ghulam,” “Bedardi,” and many others.

Recently Anum is spotted in the Pakistani acheivement awards international 2022 in Londonon the independence day  at 12PAA.

Turning to her instagram she dropped some of the pictures from the acheivement day on her feed cationed it, “Receiving Upcoming Actor of the year Award 2022 at #12PAA Pakistan Achievement Awards International. Thank you #London and our Pakistani community for recognising my efforts in the field of arts and entertainment.
Thank you @samaraeventsuk for your love and support ❤️ you have been putting up great shows I hope to see more like these in future as well 😇.” 

Earlier,  Anam shared her skin is naturally glowing and beautiful, and she also takes extra care of her health, skin, and hair. To know her beauty secrets, how she takes care of her skin every day, and the brands of makeup that add to her beauty.

