Andrea Bocelli saves dog from Putin’s bombs

An lovely dog left deafened and with damaged bones in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s bombs has been miraculously recovered by Italian artist Andrea Bocelli.

The dog, named Jack, was discovered in the city of Kupyansk by volunteers from Kyiv just days after Ukrainian forces reclaimed it from Russian invaders.

Oles Malyarevich, a City Council Deputy in Kyiv, told an American acquaintance about Jack. The friend then pledged to locate a new home for the dog.

One month before Kupyansk was liberated, world-famous blind tenor Bocelli revealed on social media that his beloved family dog Chopin had died.

On Instagram, he wrote, “After eleven years of silent joy, you lazily left this world without complaint on a hot summer day.

“You were and will remain a part of us, a greeting, a smile, a thought full of gratitude and sweet memories.”

Fortunately, Bocelli did not have to wait long to meet another unique dog, as Malyarevich’s buddy was able to unite him with Jack.

Jack was taken to Kyiv, where doctors spent five days trying to save him, extracting shrapnel fragments from his back.

Volunteers arranged for his trip to Italy, where he met his new owners, the Bocelli family.

Malyarevich uploaded adorable photos of Jack and Bocelli meeting for the first time, with the vision challenged singer reaching down to pat the ecstatic puppy.

Malyarevich remarked on Facebook about the extraordinary story, “Miracles happen even in the darkest of times.”

“Thank you to the Bocelli family for your big heart and kindness. We wish Jack a new happy life!”

The puppy is currently safe and well with the Bocellis in Forte dei Marmi, a picturesque town in northern Italy’s northeast.

