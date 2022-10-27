Ghost fish is the ocean’s vacuum cleaner

Experts have identified a “ghost fish” with a transparent body as a creature with an X-rated moniker.

According to experts, the see-through critter known as Thetys vagina is more similar to humans than we realise.

Andy Cracchiolo, a diver, says he encountered the “unusual” critter while swimming in California.

He captured an incredible recording of the Thetys off the shore of Topanga Beach, near Los Angeles.

The animal has a mouth and what appears to be a tail fin in the video, but its transparent body is nearly entirely empty, save for an unusual snail-like bulk towards the back.

Following the release of the video, experts identified the obnoxious monster as the vacuum cleaner of the oceans.

Mr Cracchiolo stated, “I was snorkelling, looking for trash and treasures, and taking photographs, and I thought it was a plastic bag.”

