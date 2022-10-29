Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch

When we go outside to cafés and restaurants, we usually sit down and order our food. We didn’t expect to have to select fresh ingredients for our food as well. However, if you eat seafood at this Japanese restaurant, you will be able to catch your own fish from a pool in the restaurant. Visitors to the restaurant can catch a fish from the restaurant’s side or sit in a boat to get that experience. When a customer catches a fish, the restaurant makes a happy statement. Finally, the fish is delivered to the chef, who prepares it in any style the customer desires. The Instagram user shared this video.

Check out these customers catching live fish in the restaurant:

This video has been seen 1.8 million times and has 114,000 likes and many comments since it was shared. Many individuals were intrigued by this event and wanted to participate. According to one Instagram user, “I want to do this. So fun.” “My kids have been asking to go fishing, so I’m adding this to my ever-expanding (thanks to you) Japan list!” remarked another. A third person commented, “I did this in Shinjuku. Took over 20 minutes to catch my fish, but it was worth it.” It took me almost 20 minutes to get my fish, but it was well worth the wait.” “I mean, I’ve known the Japanese to be a bit quirky, but this is pretty damn cool,” wrote a fourth.

