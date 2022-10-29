Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch
Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch

Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch

Japanese restaurants allow users to catch and cook fish: Watch

Advertisement

When we go outside to cafés and restaurants, we usually sit down and order our food. We didn’t expect to have to select fresh ingredients for our food as well. However, if you eat seafood at this Japanese restaurant, you will be able to catch your own fish from a pool in the restaurant. Visitors to the restaurant can catch a fish from the restaurant’s side or sit in a boat to get that experience. When a customer catches a fish, the restaurant makes a happy statement. Finally, the fish is delivered to the chef, who prepares it in any style the customer desires. The Instagram user shared this video.

Check out these customers catching live fish in the restaurant:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tina & Fam | Crazy Fun Travel (@hangrybynature)

Advertisement

This video has been seen 1.8 million times and has 114,000 likes and many comments since it was shared. Many individuals were intrigued by this event and wanted to participate. According to one Instagram user, “I want to do this. So fun.” “My kids have been asking to go fishing, so I’m adding this to my ever-expanding (thanks to you) Japan list!” remarked another. A third person commented, “I did this in Shinjuku. Took over 20 minutes to catch my fish, but it was worth it.”  It took me almost 20 minutes to get my fish, but it was well worth the wait.” “I mean, I’ve known the Japanese to be a bit quirky, but this is pretty damn cool,”  wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch
Teen surprise woman with her favourite Halloween treats. Watch

Many people enjoy dressing up as their favourite terrifying characters on Halloween....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Viral: Netizens react to dog amazing balancing skills
Viral: Netizens react to dog amazing balancing skills
Who is Hazim Bangwar? Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner complete details
Who is Hazim Bangwar? Nazimabad Assistant Commissioner complete details
Netizens react on Toothbrush in Tiffany x Nike collab sneakers kit
Netizens react on Toothbrush in Tiffany x Nike collab sneakers kit
Viral: Bill Gates makes ghee-slathered roti with Chef Eitan Bernath
Viral: Bill Gates makes ghee-slathered roti with Chef Eitan Bernath
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden animal between horizontal lines
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden animal between horizontal lines
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story