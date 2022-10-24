Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions have grown in popularity over the years, and the reason for this is their ability to capture people’s attention while also deceiving their minds.

Even scientists are researching the effects of optical illusions on the human brain, and they have been used to monitor psychological diseases including schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Aside from being useful resources for research, optical illusions are often enjoyable to watch.

It improves your observation abilities and increases your attention.

Are you ready to put your observation abilities to the test?

Then get ready… set… go…

Spot the Hidden Frog in 17 seconds – Optical Illusions

The image above depicts an outside scene with many stones that have been set, and based on the situation, it can be assumed that it has just rained, and thus there is some wetness everywhere around.

The image is set outside the entryway of a house that is coated in large stones and has some leaves and straw scattered about.

At first sight, there is nothing odd about the entire image, but would you believe us if we told you there is a hidden frog in this scene?

It is correct, and you have 17 seconds to discover it.

Turn on game mode and start looking for the frog.

Examine the image attentively to identify all possible locations where a frog can be found.

The frog has mixed in nicely with the stones, making it difficult to find.

The optical illusion challenge is designed to put your observation skills and perception to the test.

Have you found the secret frog?

Please hurry!

The clock is ticking.

Examine the image once more.

The frog is modest in size and is not immediately evident.

Have you seen the frog yet?

Okay, the clock has struck twelve.

We believe that some of you have seen the frog.

While others may still be looking.

Do you want to know where the frog is hidden?

Then continue reading for the solution.

The frog may be seen lurking between two stones at the very top of the image.

