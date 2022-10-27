Advertisement
Rooster brain teasers are entertaining!

We all have to compete to establish our intelligence since childhood. To stay ahead, our parents sought to enrol us into top schools.

  • Is there a common sense machine?
  • Rooster wants to know, just tell us where you got the eggs you ate this morning.
We compared ourselves to others and studied hard to be the best.

Many theories and formulas helped us score well. These hefty theories can cloud our common sense.

We’re testing that.

How? Is there a common sense machine? We wish we had one, but this fascinating brain teaser is the same.

East-facing rooster on farm roof.

10 mph west wind.

Roosters lay eggs. Egg rolls east or west?

Think!

East? Reconsider wind direction!

See below! Rooster wants to know!

ANSWER!

Forget the answer, just tell us where you got the eggs you ate this morning.

You bought it from the mart right? The man at the shop bought it from the poultry. And the poultry got the eggs from then HEN, not from any ROOSTER!

Also Read

Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana
Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana

A rooster was charged Rs 30 for 'travelling' in a state-owned Telangana...

