Influencer Rohit Bhati dies in Greater Noida car crash

A 25-year-old social media celebrity died and his two pals were injured when their fast car smashed into a tree in Greater Noida on Monday, according to the police.

Rohit Bhati, popularly known as Rowdy Bhati, was killed in the accident, while his pals are being treated at hospitals in Greater Noida and Delhi, according to a police officer.

“They are said to be returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Apparently the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree,” Anil Kumar, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station, told the media.

Bhati was originally from Bulandshahr, although he resided in the Greater Noida neighbourhood of Chi. Bhati, a member of the Gujar ethnic group, was popular on Facebook and Instagram, where he posted videos and had thousands of followers.

According to the police, Bhati, who was behind the wheel of the speeding Maruti Swift, was pronounced dead at the scene, whereas his pals Manoj and Atish, both approximately 25 years old, sustained injuries.

Mr Kumar stated, “One of the injured is being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other has been referred to Delhi in view of the serious condition,”

Shortly after the news of Bhati’s death emerged, numerous of his supporters shared reels and videos of his final rites as tributes.

