Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • UK family surprised by fox visitor.hat happened next
UK family surprised by fox visitor.hat happened next

UK family surprised by fox visitor.hat happened next

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A family was shocked to discover a fox had crept into their home while they were away, in a scene reminiscent of a childhood tale. They had unintentionally left their door open while walking their dog. When they returned, they discovered that the fox had not only trashed the house but was also sitting on the kitchen countertop.

On Sunday, a video of the incident was shared on the Instagram page nowthisnews. The fox appears unfazed and doesn’t even flinch when he sees the humans, which makes the video unbelievable.

“Does anyone know what one is supposed to do with a fox just sitting in my kitchen,” a woman is heard saying in the video. Then a man is seen patting the fox’s head, which is motionless. He then miraculously picks up the fox and carries it out of the house. The video also features the family’s dog, Bear.

“Tired: Fox in the henhouse. Wired: Fox in YOUR house. That’s what happened to a family in the UK when they accidentally left their door open to walk their dog on the morning of Nov 18. They came home to find the mess you see in the video — and one very large fox just chillin’ on their countertop. ‘I was quite scared at first, but it didn’t even flinch or want to move at all,’ said Emma Slade, 39, via SWNS. ‘I’ve kept my backdoor shut since!” says the video‘s caption.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The video has received over 4.28 lakh views since it was posted. Many netizens also questioned the fox’s involvement in the house’s destruction.

“Oh so the fox trashed the house?! Oh. Okay,” said one user. “Why do i feel like it wasn’t the fox who trashed the house” another asked. “there is sooo much goin on in that house the poor fox probably thinks it’s still outside..if they dont clean up the house!” said a third.

Advertisement

Also Read

67.4-pound goldfish is captured by a French angler
67.4-pound goldfish is captured by a French angler

A fisherman from the United Kingdom landed a 67.4-pound goldfish in France....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story