A family was shocked to discover a fox had crept into their home while they were away, in a scene reminiscent of a childhood tale. They had unintentionally left their door open while walking their dog. When they returned, they discovered that the fox had not only trashed the house but was also sitting on the kitchen countertop.

On Sunday, a video of the incident was shared on the Instagram page nowthisnews. The fox appears unfazed and doesn’t even flinch when he sees the humans, which makes the video unbelievable.

“Does anyone know what one is supposed to do with a fox just sitting in my kitchen,” a woman is heard saying in the video. Then a man is seen patting the fox’s head, which is motionless. He then miraculously picks up the fox and carries it out of the house. The video also features the family’s dog, Bear.

“Tired: Fox in the henhouse. Wired: Fox in YOUR house. That’s what happened to a family in the UK when they accidentally left their door open to walk their dog on the morning of Nov 18. They came home to find the mess you see in the video — and one very large fox just chillin’ on their countertop. ‘I was quite scared at first, but it didn’t even flinch or want to move at all,’ said Emma Slade, 39, via SWNS. ‘I’ve kept my backdoor shut since!” says the video‘s caption.

The video has received over 4.28 lakh views since it was posted. Many netizens also questioned the fox’s involvement in the house’s destruction.

“Oh so the fox trashed the house?! Oh. Okay,” said one user. “Why do i feel like it wasn’t the fox who trashed the house” another asked. “there is sooo much goin on in that house the poor fox probably thinks it’s still outside..if they dont clean up the house!” said a third.

