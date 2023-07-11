Internet Users Delighted as Man Hilariously Shares Details of His Unexpected Refund

Rahul Kumar, an IAS official from Bihar, experienced disappointment with high cancellation fees.

And meager returns when he canceled his airline ticket.

He shared a screenshot of his refund, asking for investment plans for his refund.

Advertisement

When customers change their travel plans, they are frequently dissatisfied with the high cancellation fees and meager returns. When he canceled his airline ticket, Rahul Kumar, an IAS official from the Bihar cadre, experienced a similar outcome.

Sharing a screenshot of the refund that he received after canceling the flight ticket, Kumar, with a touch of sarcasm wrote, “Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund.”

On the airplane ticket he had purchased for Rs 13,820, the IAS officer was paid a pitiful sum of Rs 20. According to the screenshot he uploaded, he paid the money after receiving a Rs 1,138 reduction.

The cancellation fees for the airline were Rs 11,800, the GI was Rs 1,200, and the convenience was Rs 800. He only received a refund of Rs. 20, as the cancellation cost was Rs. 13,800.

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq Advertisement — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

The tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, has entertained internet users and gotten more than 1,100 likes so far.

Advertisement “With this kind of liquidity, you will need extra security, sir,” IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote. “Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns!” suggested a user. “I don’t process the refund in these cases. Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger,” another person wrote. “I m not very good at economics but can suggest for the remaining huge amount which you can donate to some needy person, his/her blessings will certainly outperform any investment,” another user expressed. Also Read David Holtz, California professor’s Airbnb ordeal goes viral Airbnb guest finds a bed in the bathroom during London trip, goes... Advertisement