Meet Anita Dobson: All You Need to Know About Brian May’s Wife

Early Life of Anita Dobson

Anita Dobson, born on April 29, 1949, in Stepney, London, embarked on a remarkable career in the entertainment industry. Her journey began with training at the prestigious Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London, setting the stage for a future filled with diverse roles across stage, film, and television.

Anita Dobson Personal Life

From 1976 to 1988, Brian May was married to Christine Mullen, and together they raised three children before their separation in 1988. During this period, May battled depression, contemplating suicide in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1986, May encountered actress Anita Dobson, who became a source of inspiration, leading to the creation of the 1989 hit “I Want It All.” The two eventually married on November 18, 2000, marking a new chapter in May’s life.

Iconic Role in EastEnders

Dobson’s breakthrough came in the mid-1980s when she portrayed the emotionally complex character Angie Watts in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. The role, which she played from 1985 to 1988, showcased her acting prowess and contributed to the show’s historic success. The iconic Christmas Day episode in 1986, where Angie received divorce papers from her adulterous husband ‘Dirty Den Watts,’ remains one of the highest-rated episodes in UK soap history.

Life Beyond EastEnders

After leaving EastEnders, Anita Dobson ventured into a myriad of television, film, and theater projects. Her versatility shone through in sitcoms like Red Dwarf, Rab C. Nesbitt, and her own creation, Split Ends. Dobson’s ability to portray diverse characters was evident in her appearances in dramas such as Dangerfield, Ghosts, and Hotel Babylon, showcasing her range as an actress.

Stage Success & Musical Talents

Dobson’s stage career is equally impressive. From her role as Mama Morton in the musical Chicago to portraying Gertrude in Hamlet, Anita Dobson seamlessly transitioned between genres. Her musical talents were not confined to the stage, as evidenced by her chart-topping success in 1986 with “Anyone Can Fall in Love,” a song based on the EastEnders theme, produced by her future husband, Queen guitarist Brian May.

Television Comeback

In 2023, Dobson made headlines with her return to television. Her guest-starring role in the fourteenth series of Doctor Who delighted fans, marking a significant moment in her enduring career. Additionally, her appearance in the series 8 opener of Inside No. 9 showcased her continued versatility as an actress.

Anita Dobson Journey

Dobson’s talents extended to the dance floor when she participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Paired with Latin specialist Robin Windsor, Anita Dobson captivated audiences until her departure, showcasing not only her acting but also her dance prowess. In later years, she joined the West End revival of Fiddler on the Roof and took on the role of Madame Morrible in the musical Wicked.

