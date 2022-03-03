Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 07:53 pm
Watch: World record set by doctor’s 3D-printed sculpture

3D-printed sculpture
A doctor from Southern California set a Guinness World Record by assembling a 19-foot-tall 3D-printed sculpture of a human.

Dr Vinson Eugene Allen of Gardena claimed to have built the world’s first 3D-printed doctor sculpture for a billboard in Los Angeles promoting his urgent care centres. People informed Allen that the statue might be a Guinness World Record, but when he checked into it, he learned that the record for the largest 3D-printed human sculpture wasn’t quite big enough.

Allen chose to enlarge the statue and rename it The Statue of Inspiration.

The 3D-printed figure of the doctor stands 19 feet and 10 inches tall. He claimed that printing and assembling the statue’s components required a team of nine people for 12 weeks.

Allen told the Guinness World Records, “The obstacles were overwhelming, but as we shared stories about ‘who wears a size 45 shoe,’ the fun of creation began to overcome the obstacles.”

He added, “My advice to anyone and everyone is: Dream Big. Stay Focused. Let no one tell you what you can’t do.

