Viral: Poor dog licks poster ice cream thinking it’s real

A dog can be seen licking and attempting to eat an ice cream billboard.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the Buitengebiden account, which broadcasts touching animal footage.

Many had compassion for the dog, while others were amused by the viral video.

The Internet is filled with humorous animal content, with dog videos being the most popular. Dogs are one of the cutest creatures, and their beautiful behaviour is a joy to observe.

However, this grainy footage may leave you a little depressed. In the video, a dog can be seen licking an ice cream billboard as though it were genuine.

The poster depicts three types of ice cream, and the starving dog anxiously licks and attempts to consume an ice cream sandwich. When he cannot, he repeatedly knocks on the billboard in frustration, but to no avail.

Watch the video here:

The video has over 22,000 retweets and over 5 million views. Many had compassion for the dog, while others were amused.

One user wrote, “I completely understand this impulse,” while another commented, “This dogs is the epitome of staffie. Smart enough to have identified that it’s ice cream, not smart enough to give up when it turns out not to be.”

Animal films relieve stress. Animal videos are the most watched and loved online because they bring us joy and positivity.

A daily dose of pet cuteness is thought to be healthy for mental wellness.

