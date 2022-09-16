Chinese boy claims to be allergic to the smell of books

An 11-year-old claims in a video making the rounds on Chinese social media that he is allergic to homework.

In the video, he can be seen clutching a tissue over his nose while appearing to be ill.

His mother recorded the incident and uploaded it on the internet.

Have you ever heard of a child having an allergy to homework? You may have heard about how much homework certain kids detest. A child claims in a video making the rounds on social media that he is allergic to homework. An unidentified youngster, 11, was shown in the video crying and behaving as if he didn’t want to do his schoolwork because he was allergic to the smell of books. His mother recorded the incident and uploaded it on the internet, and the video quickly gained popularity on mainland Chinese social media, according to media.

Since Sunday, the youngster had been working on his homework. In the video, he can be seen clutching a tissue over his nose while appearing to be ill. The youngster informed his mother Yu that he was having an allergic reaction when she noticed and asked what was wrong.

The youngster said that he was allergic to the smell of the books when his mother further inquired about what he was allergic to. The youngster stayed silent and folded up the tissue in his nose when Yu asked her son whether this meant he could do his homework. The child sneezed, and a tear later started to trickle down his cheek.

The mother suggested to the child to the doctor, but he declined. Yu then asked the youngster to quit playing silly and get back to his homework after becoming enraged. She also questioned why this allergy had now appeared on him and not earlier. The youngster immediately retorted that incubation time had begun.

Yu asserted that her kid had engaged in such behaviour before and that he had always told elaborate tales.

The video gained popularity online and generated laughter. A user commented that the child’s incubation period seemed to be a little too long. Another commenter speculated that the youngster would grow up to be an actor.

But some people were also worried about the boy. One user said that this seems strange, but it could be true because strong smells coming from books are common these days. Someone else said that the boy might have something wrong with him mentally.

