Watch: Bulldog wearing tiny rain boots goes viral

Dog owners frequently make purchases of clothing and accessories for their pets because of their adorableness. When the dogs are wearing these things and walking around in videos, it’s often fun to watch. Just like this Instagram video of a Bulldog wearing tiny rain boots and enjoying a walk in the rain. The video was shared on the Instagram page for Mr. Nelson and Miss Pretty Rose, two Bulldogs. “Very cute and funny” is what their bio says about them.

The video has a caption that says, “Heading to the park like…” At the beginning of the video, Nelson is seen walking along a path of dried leaves while it is raining. In the video, what stands out is how small his boots are.

A few of days ago, the video was uploaded. Since it was shared, the video has been watched by close to 14 million people, making it a viral hit. People have liked and commented on the post a lot as well.

An Instagram user gushed, “Omg I love your boots and waddle!” Someone else said, “Slow and steady wins the race, honey!” “It was right on time,” said a third. “So funny and sooooo cute,” wrote a fourth.

