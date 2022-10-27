Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral: Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python
Viral: Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python

Viral: Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python

Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python

Advertisement
  • A 22-foot-long python in Indonesia ate a 54-year-old woman while she was still alive.
  • A video shows the moment when her body parts were found inside the cut-open animal.
  • Police believe the snake bit Jahrah, wrapped itself around her, and swallowed her.
Advertisement

A 22-foot-long python in Indonesia ate a 54-year-old woman while she was still alive, and a disturbing video shows the moment when her body parts were found inside the cut-open animal.

According to a report in the New York Post, police told media Indonesia that they started looking for the victim, whose name is Jahrah, after she didn’t come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the forest near her family’s home in Jambi province.

Jahrah went missing on Friday while she was getting rubber. When she didn’t come home for two days, her family started to worry and look for her.

Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa told the outlet that her husband searched the area but only found his wife’s sandals, jacket, headscarf, and knife.

Then he saw a huge snake with a big stomach. When locals cut the python open, they found his wife’s bones that hadn’t been eaten. This confirmed his worst fear.

A graphic video shows villagers cutting the python’s belly open and what officials think is the missing grandmother’s chewed-up body falling out.

The horrific footage showed a volunteer carefully using a branch to pin the snake’s head down as others began pounding it above the inflamed spot. A woman was wrapped inside the sliced serpent.

The python may have bit Jahrah, wrapped itself around her, and swallowed her. She was subsequently eaten from head to toe in a terrible two-hour ordeal.

Also Read

“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards
“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

In Furness, Cumbria is called the "worst zoo in the UK". A...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Spot the mistake in this Family Picnic Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot the mistake in this Family Picnic Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot the Catwoman hidden in the Spiderman picture
Brain Teaser: Spot the Catwoman hidden in the Spiderman picture
Brain Teasers: Let's do the geography test of your IQ
Brain Teasers: Let's do the geography test of your IQ
Optical Illusion: We dare you to find the tiger hidden among zebras
Optical Illusion: We dare you to find the tiger hidden among zebras
Mother sings Yamla Pagla Deewana to her young son 
Mother sings Yamla Pagla Deewana to her young son 
Watch Video: Lady cop's fingers are crushed by car's trunk lid
Watch Video: Lady cop's fingers are crushed by car's trunk lid
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story