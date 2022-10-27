Viral: Indonesian woman is devoured alive by big python

A 22-foot-long python in Indonesia ate a 54-year-old woman while she was still alive.

A video shows the moment when her body parts were found inside the cut-open animal.

Police believe the snake bit Jahrah, wrapped itself around her, and swallowed her.

According to a report in the New York Post, police told media Indonesia that they started looking for the victim, whose name is Jahrah, after she didn’t come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the forest near her family’s home in Jambi province.

Jahrah went missing on Friday while she was getting rubber. When she didn’t come home for two days, her family started to worry and look for her.

Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa told the outlet that her husband searched the area but only found his wife’s sandals, jacket, headscarf, and knife.

Then he saw a huge snake with a big stomach. When locals cut the python open, they found his wife’s bones that hadn’t been eaten. This confirmed his worst fear.

A graphic video shows villagers cutting the python’s belly open and what officials think is the missing grandmother’s chewed-up body falling out.

Missing Grandma's Body Found in Monster Python That Swallowed Her Whole pic.twitter.com/MP5eueGgfM — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) October 25, 2022

The horrific footage showed a volunteer carefully using a branch to pin the snake’s head down as others began pounding it above the inflamed spot. A woman was wrapped inside the sliced serpent.

The python may have bit Jahrah, wrapped itself around her, and swallowed her. She was subsequently eaten from head to toe in a terrible two-hour ordeal.

