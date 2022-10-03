Watch viral: 71-year-old man is walking Pacific Crest Trail

71-Year-Old Man Completes 4,000-Km US Trail Inspires Internet

He has walked every single step of the 2,653 mile trail.

The Instagram video has over 624,000 views and 43,000 likes.

A 71-year-old man is winning the internet by hiking the 4,000-kilometer Pacific Crest Trail in the United States, while most of us get exhausted simply thinking about our next workout. Auti and Chris, two Instagram users, met the 71-year-old while they were on the same trail. The couple wrote about the man and posted a video of him on the social media site.

“Pa’at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653 mile trail. Not many people can say they’ve accomplished such an incredible feat – especially not at 71!” “what the post’s title said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auti and Chris (@humping_north)

The caption also describes the 71-year-old as “one of those folks you instantly feel like you’ve known for a lifetime” from the perspective of Auti and Chris. “He’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, and he exudes boundless positivity and strength. We appreciate your motivational leadership, Pa’at “, the message read.

The 71-year-story old’s of perseverance is touching people all across the world. Several people have congratulated the man on his success.

“This video has more life goals and emotional content than 95% of all the garbage on this platform. This guy is having the time of his life. We all should be so lucky, “one person wrote. “I can’t stop crying!! Thank you for telling us about this man’s amazing life. So beautiful, “added another.

A third person said, “It’s great to see someone achieve their dream. Their honest emotion is very inspiring,” and a fourth person said, “That’s beautiful. What a long way this man has come to reach such a great goal at his age.”

