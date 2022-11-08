Mom demands several prizes after third winning ticket

A woman won three prizes in a charity raffle but was denied her third prize before she could claim them.

The organiser said it would be unfair to award her another gift before she had claimed her first prize.

People were quick to debate the fairness of the matter on social media.

Do you expect to win several prizes if your raffle numbers are called many times? One woman who answered yes was baffled after being denied multiple prizes in a charity lottery. She got a spa day and champagne after buying “tonnes of strips.”

The organiser shocked her by drawing the third lot again, saying it would be unfair to award her another gift.

The mother complained online to see if she was unreasonable for wanting her third reward. She told Mumsnet what happened, but nobody could agree on raffle etiquette.

The woman said that she won three times, but the organiser planned to give away her third reward before she could claim it. “oh let’s put that one back since it’s your number again Sandra, let’s make it fair to everyone else”. the caller remarked.

Unhappy, the winner “walked up and inquired what she was doing” The organiser urged her to sit down since giving her rewards was unfair.

The winner disagreed, “The other price I won was a selection of vouchers! I want it,” she said. In response, people were quick to debate the fairness of the matter, with many unable to agree on who had responded appropriately.

“The charity part is that you bought the tickets. You aren’t a charity, in that it’s not your job to share out your winnings with others!” asked another, “That is absolutely not on. It’s up to you to say yeah you know what let’s put that one back in. Or not. Otherwise what is the raffle?”

However, “That is absolutely not on. It’s up to you to say oh you know what let’s put that one back in. Or not. Otherwise what is the point of the raffle,” said another, “It’s a bit cringe not to put the number back yourself.”

“Personally, I’d be thankful for what you have won already and move right along.” remarked another.

