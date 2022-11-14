Advertisement
  Watch: Kid thinks he is record mom dance, but she records his reaction
Watch: Kid thinks he is record mom dance, but she records his reaction

  Instagram has a video of a son's reaction to his mother dancing.
  The video has been watched more than 1.7 million times.
Videos of people trying out different trends are all over social media sites. One of these trends is for people to trick their friends or family members into recording themselves by saying they are recording something else. The results are frequently adorable and, at times, amusing to watch.

A son’s reaction to his mother dancing is captured on video on Instagram. The adorable way the child reacts while believing he’s recording his mom makes the clip.

The video was put on Madison Chavez’s Instagram page.  “The end, why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE,” and posted a video of her son. At the beginning of the clip, the mom is dancing. Then it shows how the kid keeps smiling even though he thinks he’s taking a video of his mom dancing.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madison Chavez | The Chavez Family 🤎 (@maddibaby18)

The video has been out there for four days. Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 1.7 million times, and that number is still going up. People have also said a lot of things about the video.

“That smile screams ‘my mom is beautiful and I am too and it makes me smile,”  said one Instagram user.

“The eyes chico. The eyes never lie, his eyes are full of love for his mom,” wrote someone else.

“This trend makes me cry and smile all at the same time. He’s so cute,” said a third person.

