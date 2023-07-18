LinkedIn User’s ‘Honest’ Profile Wins Praise

A LinkedIn profile has gone viral for its refreshingly honest mention of a career “mistake.”

The profile belongs to Shikha Gupta, the creative director of BlissClub, a women’s activewear brand.

Many people on Twitter praised Gupta for her honesty.

LinkedIn, a platform focused on employment and business networking, is known for showcasing carefully curated achievements, promotions, and life lessons with a touch of false humility.

However, recently, a LinkedIn profile has gone viral for its refreshingly honest mention of a career “mistake.” Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan (@vibinbaburajan) shared a screenshot of the profile, highlighting a section where the individual described their one-year-and-two-month stint at a fintech company called ‘slice’ as follows: “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case.

Moved on.” It has since been revealed that the profile belongs to Shikha Gupta, the creative director of BlissClub, a women’s activewear brand.