LinkedIn User’s ‘Honest’ Profile Wins Praise

LinkedIn, a platform focused on employment and business networking, is known for showcasing carefully curated achievements, promotions, and life lessons with a touch of false humility.
However, recently, a LinkedIn profile has gone viral for its refreshingly honest mention of a career “mistake.” Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan (@vibinbaburajan) shared a screenshot of the profile, highlighting a section where the individual described their one-year-and-two-month stint at a fintech company called ‘slice’ as follows: “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case.
Moved on.” It has since been revealed that the profile belongs to Shikha Gupta, the creative director of BlissClub, a women’s activewear brand.
radical candour 😂 pic.twitter.com/rUEkQClVNi
— Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) July 15, 2023
Commenting on Gupta’s honest work description, a Twitter user wrote, “I most certainly love this side of LinkedIn.” Another person said, “Love the honesty”.
Minu Margeret, the founder & CEO of BlissClub, also shared this tweet and wrote, “When your creative head not only makes viral posts but is herself a viral phenomenon!! Doing her magic one copy at a time – @ShikhaGupta__”.
In May, a LinkedIn post written by Andrea Guzmán García-Luna, a former employee of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), gained significant attention. In her heartfelt post, Andrea candidly discussed the detrimental impact of the imminent layoff threat and the subsequent financial loss on her and her colleagues’ mental well-being. The post quickly went viral, resonating with many individuals.
