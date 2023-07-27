Mumbai Joggers Witness Incredible Sight of Prancing Deer

Woman’s mind-bending optical illusion art will blow your mind
A heartwarming video of a remarkable incident at a park in Mumbai is making waves online. During their morning walk, joggers were treated to a truly enchanting sight—a herd of deer gracefully prancing before them.
While morning strolls often bring encounters with familiar animals like cats, dogs, and various birds, this encounter was truly extraordinary.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the awe-inspiring footage on Twitter, spreading joy and smiles among viewers.
The delightful scene of countless deer joyfully moving alongside the joggers might even give you the perfect serotonin boost to start your day!
“As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai. Count if you can,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter.
The video begins with people taking a stroll inside Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park. As the footage unfolds, a captivating scene unfolds— a herd of deer gracefully prancing one after another while the onlookers wait in awe.
Some even seize the opportunity to capture this heartwarming sight on their cameras.
It’s a delightful encounter between humans and nature, leaving everyone with a sense of wonder and joy.
