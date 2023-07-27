Mumbai Joggers Witness Incredible Sight of Prancing Deer

A herd of deer was seen prancing through Borivali National Park in Mumbai.

The video of the deer went viral on Twitter, with over 47,000 views.

Some joked that the deer were late for the 7:32 local train.

A heartwarming video of a remarkable incident at a park in Mumbai is making waves online. During their morning walk, joggers were treated to a truly enchanting sight—a herd of deer gracefully prancing before them.

While morning strolls often bring encounters with familiar animals like cats, dogs, and various birds, this encounter was truly extraordinary.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the awe-inspiring footage on Twitter, spreading joy and smiles among viewers.

The delightful scene of countless deer joyfully moving alongside the joggers might even give you the perfect serotonin boost to start your day!