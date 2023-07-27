Advertisement
Edition: English
Mumbai Joggers Witness Incredible Sight of Prancing Deer

Articles
  • A herd of deer was seen prancing through Borivali National Park in Mumbai.
  • The video of the deer went viral on Twitter, with over 47,000 views.
  • Some joked that the deer were late for the 7:32 local train.
A heartwarming video of a remarkable incident at a park in Mumbai is making waves online. During their morning walk, joggers were treated to a truly enchanting sight—a herd of deer gracefully prancing before them.

While morning strolls often bring encounters with familiar animals like cats, dogs, and various birds, this encounter was truly extraordinary.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the awe-inspiring footage on Twitter, spreading joy and smiles among viewers.

The delightful scene of countless deer joyfully moving alongside the joggers might even give you the perfect serotonin boost to start your day!

“As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai. Count if you can,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter.

The video begins with people taking a stroll inside Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park. As the footage unfolds, a captivating scene unfolds— a herd of deer gracefully prancing one after another while the onlookers wait in awe.

Some even seize the opportunity to capture this heartwarming sight on their cameras.

It’s a delightful encounter between humans and nature, leaving everyone with a sense of wonder and joy.

Watch the video featuring a herd of deer in Mumbai’s Borivali National Park below:

Within just one day of being tweeted, the video has garnered nearly 47,000 views, and the count is steadily increasing.

Numerous viewers expressed their thoughts and reactions in the comments section, appreciating the heartwarming encounter between humans and animals showcased in the video.

The captivating sight of the deer prancing alongside the joggers left a lasting impression on the online audience, fostering a sense of connection with nature.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of deer in a park in Mumbai:

“It was my everyday morning walk route,” claimed an individual. Another added, “This is so beautiful.” “What a pleasant sight,” expressed a third. A fourth joked, “7:32 ki local ke liye late ho rahe honge deer (Deer must be getting late for 7:32 local train).” A few even joked about the number of deer they saw passing through. While some said that they counted 80 deer, others added they saw over 60 deer. How many deer were you able to spot in this video?

