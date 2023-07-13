Teen’s Metal Detector Saves Beachfront Proposal

A teenager’s unexpected act of kindness saved a beachfront proposal from turning into a disaster on a sunny day in South Carolina. The Myrtle Beach Police Department was approached by a distressed Tennessee man who explained that he had accidentally dropped the engagement ring while preparing to propose to his girlfriend.

Quick to respond, the police, accompanied by their trusty K9 unit member named Goggles, began searching for the precious ring. However, it was 15-year-old Isaiah Krekeler, a vacationer from Ohio, who ultimately came to the rescue.

Isaiah, who had brought his metal detector along for some casual treasure-hunting on the beach, offered his assistance to the police. Within minutes, his device successfully pinpointed the lost ring buried in the sand.

When asked about his reward, the selfless teenager had a simple request. “If they have a son, name the son after me,” Isaiah jokingly expressed to Good Morning America.

This heartwarming incident serves as a reminder of the kindness that can be found in unexpected places. Isaiah’s swift action not only saved the day but also added a memorable twist to the couple’s engagement story. Their love will forever be entwined with the serendipitous help of a young hero with a metal detector on a beautiful South Carolina beach.

Take a look at the video:

