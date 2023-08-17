88-Year-Old Competes as Oldest Cross-Country Skier

Japanese athlete Katsumi Saeki continues to defy age limits, breaking her own Guinness World Record as the oldest competitive female cross-country skier. At the age of 88, Saeki participated in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup held in Austria, surpassing her previous accomplishment.

While she was the sole contender in the over-85 category at the Austrian event, Saeki’s exceptional performance shone brightly. Her impressive 5-kilometer classic-style time of 26 minutes and 18 seconds not only outpaced competitors in her age group but also surpassed skiers in the 71-75, 76-80, and even the 81-85 categories.

Undeterred by the challenge, Saeki went on to conquer the 5-kilometer freestyle event, completing it in 29 minutes and 4 seconds. Her determination led her to outshine competitors in the 76-80 and 81-85 age categories.

Saeki’s remarkable accomplishments have left her hungry for more. She eagerly anticipates the February 2024 Masters World Cup in Finland, where she aims to break her own record yet again. The tenacious skier serves as an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance and passion, proving that age is no barrier to achieving extraordinary feats.

