Keyboard-Inspired Puffer Jacket: Yours for $623

Liminal Work Shop, a niche fashion brand, has unveiled a distinctive puffer jacket that’s turning heads. The jacket boasts an unconventional design featuring meticulously placed 3D padded keyboard keys. Crafted from water-resistant nylon, the Liminal puffer jacket is adorned with key zipper pockets, a hash key zipper pull, and an adjustable waist.

What truly sets it apart is its unique aesthetic, commanding a price tag of £495 ($623). The keyboard-inspired fashion statement offers a fresh take in the fashion realm, bordering on artistic creation. The padded keys also offer practicality in combating chilly winter days.

For those seeking a bolder style, Liminal introduced an ivory-white version made of faux leather a few months prior. This retro-looking variant, with fewer keyboard keys, comes at a more affordable $269.99, even offering occasional discounts. While the flashier version may come with fewer keys, the puffer jacket presents a compelling trade-off between functionality and fashion-forward flair.

