Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keyboard-Inspired Puffer Jacket: Yours for $623

Keyboard-Inspired Puffer Jacket: Yours for $623

Articles
Advertisement
Keyboard-Inspired Puffer Jacket: Yours for $623

Keyboard-Inspired Puffer Jacket: Yours for $623

Advertisement

Liminal Work Shop, a niche fashion brand, has unveiled a distinctive puffer jacket that’s turning heads. The jacket boasts an unconventional design featuring meticulously placed 3D padded keyboard keys. Crafted from water-resistant nylon, the Liminal puffer jacket is adorned with key zipper pockets, a hash key zipper pull, and an adjustable waist.

What truly sets it apart is its unique aesthetic, commanding a price tag of £495 ($623). The keyboard-inspired fashion statement offers a fresh take in the fashion realm, bordering on artistic creation. The padded keys also offer practicality in combating chilly winter days.

For those seeking a bolder style, Liminal introduced an ivory-white version made of faux leather a few months prior. This retro-looking variant, with fewer keyboard keys, comes at a more affordable $269.99, even offering occasional discounts. While the flashier version may come with fewer keys, the puffer jacket presents a compelling trade-off between functionality and fashion-forward flair.

Also Read

A Rs. 60,000 jacket that looks like ‘patta gobhi’ goes viral on Twitter
A Rs. 60,000 jacket that looks like ‘patta gobhi’ goes viral on Twitter

A high-end apparel brand recently unveiled its collection. The patta gobhi jacket...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story