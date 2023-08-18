Advertisement
Edition: English
Men’s Classical Performance Leaves Audience Speechless

Articles
Men’s Classical Performance Leaves Audience Speechless

  • Male dancers’ mesmerizing Kathak performance goes viral.
  • The video has garnered over 800k views and 100k likes on Instagram.
  • People are calling it a “banger” and “beyond mesmerizing.”
A captivating classical dance duet has become a sensation across social media platforms with their mesmerizing performance set to a creative fusion of the song “Rangilo Maro Dholna.”

This video, which has garnered immense admiration, was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Rahul Sharma.

The enchanting display features a pair of male dancers, both adorned with ghungroos, who skillfully synchronize their movements with the rhythmic melody of the music, delivering a spirited and engaging routine.

Watch the video of the duo performing Kathak here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rahul Sharma | Choreographer (@rahulsharma.rg)

Three days ago, this post made its debut and since then, it has amassed over eight hundred thousand views, captivating a wide audience.

The post has also garnered upwards of one hundred thousand likes, indicating its popularity.

Additionally, numerous individuals congregated in the comments section to articulate their thoughts and opinions regarding this remarkable dance rendition.

Here’s what people are saying about this Kathak performance:

An individual wrote, “It’s a complete banger.” A second added, “Too good man!” A third posted, “It’s beyond mesmerizing.” “You guys caught every beat and I don’t have words to express,” said a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Beautifully done, just wow.” A sixth added, “This deserves millions of views and likes.”

What are your impressions of this video? Did you appreciate their Kathak performance?

