Men’s Classical Performance Leaves Audience Speechless

Male dancers’ mesmerizing Kathak performance goes viral.

The video has garnered over 800k views and 100k likes on Instagram.

People are calling it a “banger” and “beyond mesmerizing.”

A captivating classical dance duet has become a sensation across social media platforms with their mesmerizing performance set to a creative fusion of the song “Rangilo Maro Dholna.”

This video, which has garnered immense admiration, was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Rahul Sharma.

The enchanting display features a pair of male dancers, both adorned with ghungroos, who skillfully synchronize their movements with the rhythmic melody of the music, delivering a spirited and engaging routine.