Unusual Power Outage in New Jersey Caused by Falling Fish

A bizarre incident plunged a significant portion of a New Jersey town into darkness for hours, with an unexpected twist behind the cause. Jersey Central Power and Light revealed that a fish, dropped by a bird of prey, led to a transformer explosion that resulted in the power outage.

During efforts to restore electricity over the weekend, utility crews stumbled upon the curious origin of the disruption: a fish had landed on a transformer, triggering the explosion. Lt. James Novak of the Sayreville Police Department described the unusual scenario, suggesting that a bird’s precise drop led to the calamitous collision.

In a playful response, the Sayreville Police Department posted a comical sketch of the feathered “suspect” on Facebook, along with a light-hearted tribute to the fish, affectionately named Gilligan. The post humorously memorialized the fish, painting it as a devoted family provider and even gave a nod to a detective specializing in “fish cases.”

The post concluded with a tongue-in-cheek note, urging caution if encountering the avian “culprit” and advising not to attempt apprehension. The “suspect” was humorously reported to have been last seen heading south.

As the town recovers from this unusual power outage, the incident serves as a reminder that even the most unexpected chain of events can impact daily life, and that sometimes, nature’s quirky antics can have more significant consequences than one might imagine.

