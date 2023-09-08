Colorado Orchard’s 2.02-Pound Peach: Potential World Record

Brian Cox, the proprietor of Black Bear Orchards in Palisade, Colorado, is eagerly awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records for a potential new world record: a colossal 2.03-pound peach. The remarkable discovery was made by Cox’s workers, who had been participating in a contest to locate the largest peaches, with cash prizes at stake.

Cox explained, “We made a contest with the guys so the guys were flagging the biggest peaches that they were finding, writing their names on them. The prizes are $1,000 for the guy and $1,000 for the crew.”

To their astonishment, the unearthed peach tipped the scales at an impressive 2.02 pounds, surpassing the existing Guinness World Record of 1.75 pounds. Cox’s girlfriend, while researching the record, realized that their orchard had unwittingly been breaking records for years.

Now, with the substantial peach potentially making its way into the record books, excitement is growing in the orchard as they await official confirmation of their extraordinary find.

