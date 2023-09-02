Friend Gives Colorblind Man the Gift of Seeing Color

Advertisement

A video of a colorblind man seeing colors for the first time goes viral.

Man’s friend gives him special glasses that allow him to see the world in full color.

The video has been viewed over 55,000 times and has received thousands of comments.

A touching video depicting a heartwarming moment between two friends has deeply resonated with viewers.

In this emotional video, we witness the profound impact on a man with color blindness as he receives a remarkable gift from his friend.

The video, shared on Reddit under the caption “A Gift for a Dear Friend,” begins by showcasing a man inside a car, presenting a pair of specialized glasses to his friend.

Initially, the recipient appears puzzled, but as soon as he dons the glasses, a world of vibrant colors unfolds before his eyes.

The remainder of the video captures his enthusiastic reaction as he joyously experiences the full spectrum of colors, with a particular focus on the leaves of a nearby bush.