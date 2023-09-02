Advertisement
Friend Gives Colorblind Man the Gift of Seeing Color

Friend Gives Colorblind Man the Gift of Seeing Color

Articles
Friend Gives Colorblind Man the Gift of Seeing Color

Friend Gives Colorblind Man the Gift of Seeing Color

  • A video of a colorblind man seeing colors for the first time goes viral.
  • Man’s friend gives him special glasses that allow him to see the world in full color.
  • The video has been viewed over 55,000 times and has received thousands of comments.

A touching video depicting a heartwarming moment between two friends has deeply resonated with viewers.

In this emotional video, we witness the profound impact on a man with color blindness as he receives a remarkable gift from his friend.

The video, shared on Reddit under the caption “A Gift for a Dear Friend,” begins by showcasing a man inside a car, presenting a pair of specialized glasses to his friend.

Initially, the recipient appears puzzled, but as soon as he dons the glasses, a world of vibrant colors unfolds before his eyes.

The remainder of the video captures his enthusiastic reaction as he joyously experiences the full spectrum of colors, with a particular focus on the leaves of a nearby bush.

Take a look at this video heartwarming video:

“For you homie”
by u/Fantastic_Bag4908 in MadeMeSmile

The video was uploaded approximately 23 hours ago and has since garnered nearly 55,000 upvotes, with the count continuing to rise.

Furthermore, numerous comments from viewers have flooded the post, generating significant engagement and discussion.

What did Reddit users say about the video?

“Dude going to check the plant up close was heartwarming,” shared a Reddit user. “This made me realize how we took so many things for granted. We should be more thankful,” posted another. “The way he turned and bolted, I thought he was on his way out for an adventure,” expressed a third.

“I remember when my brother first got glasses. The optician told him to look out the shop window to the street. His reaction? ‘I can see the leaves!’ The tree was on the other side of a 4-lane busy road and for the first time, he realized that people could see individual leaves on a tree. Cutest thing ever,” shared a fourth. “Loved the video,” wrote a fifth.

