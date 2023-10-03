104-year-old woman set the world record as oldest skydiver

Chicago lady Dorothy Hoffner plans to set a record

The oldest person ever to skydive in Ottawa, aiming to demonstrate.

The importance of pursuing dreams at any age.

When a 104-year-old Chicago lady skydives in Ottawa next month, she will set a record for the oldest person ever to do so.

According to Skydive Chicago, they are seeking to get Guinness World Records to vouch for her jump.

Chicago is where Dorothy Hoffner was raised and was born. She skydived when she was 100 years old, and four years later she hopes to break the world record.

A 103-year-old guy from Sweden set the previous record on May 29, 2022.

Skydive Chicago reports that Dorothy wants to break the record to demonstrate that no matter your age, it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

In addition, Dorothy was accompanied by an instructor when she skydived at the age of 100.

On September 7 at noon, Dorothy intends to jump at Ottawa’s Skydive Chicago.

