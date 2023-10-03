Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
104-year-old woman set the world record as oldest skydiver

104-year-old woman set the world record as oldest skydiver

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Chicago lady Dorothy Hoffner plans to set a record
  • The oldest person ever to skydive in Ottawa, aiming to demonstrate.
  • The importance of pursuing dreams at any age.
Advertisement

When a 104-year-old Chicago lady skydives in Ottawa next month, she will set a record for the oldest person ever to do so.

According to Skydive Chicago, they are seeking to get Guinness World Records to vouch for her jump.

Chicago is where Dorothy Hoffner was raised and was born. She skydived when she was 100 years old, and four years later she hopes to break the world record.

A 103-year-old guy from Sweden set the previous record on May 29, 2022.

Skydive Chicago reports that Dorothy wants to break the record to demonstrate that no matter your age, it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

In addition, Dorothy was accompanied by an instructor when she skydived at the age of 100.

Advertisement

On September 7 at noon, Dorothy intends to jump at Ottawa’s Skydive Chicago.

Also Read

Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt
Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt

A woman skydives onto another skydiver in mid-air. The daring stunt goes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story