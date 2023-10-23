Chilean Man’s Overnight Millionaire Discovery

Historic Find: Chilean man uncovers father’s $163 savings in old passbook.

People’s fortunes sometimes shift drastically over night, as was the case with a guy in Chile. According to a Reuters story from last year, Exequiel Hinojosa discovered a bank passbook that was six decades old while sorting through his late father’s stuff. This discovery drastically altered his life.

His father, Mr. Hinojosa, was saving money for a house back in the 1960s and 1970s. His passbook revealed that he had saved about 140,000 pesos, or roughly $163, in total. The 140,000 pesos are now believed to be worth over 1 billion pesos, or approximately $1.2 million (Rs 8.22 crores), after interest and inflation.

The details of his father’s specific bank account and money were unknown to the family because his father passed away ten years ago. The manuscript was kept hidden in a box for many years after his passing, until Mr. Hinojosa happened upon it while cleaning his house. Sadly, the man discovered that his father’s bank had closed a long time ago. ”State Guaranteed,” a vital detail in the passbook he noticed set it apart from other bankbooks.” This pledge meant that the government would take over in the event the bank was unable to pay.

But the present administration decided not to keep its word, therefore Mr. Hinojosa was compelled to file a lawsuit against the state.

That money belongs to our family. “He worked really hard to save it,” Mr. Hinojosa stated, noting that the family was unaware of the passbook’s existence until they discovered it. “I never thought this process would turn into a kind of lawsuit towards the state,” he stated.

Even after Mr. Hinojosa won in several courts, the administration consistently challenged the decision. He maintained that the money reflected his father’s laboriously saved money, which was guaranteed by the government.

“If the justice system, the supreme court, the court of appeals rule in my favour, all that’s left to fix the problem is paying what is due, nothing more, nothing less,” said Mr. Hinojosa.

In the end, the Supreme Court decided in his favor, ordering the government to pay him 1 billion Chilean Pesos, or around Rs 10 crore, plus interest and allowances.

