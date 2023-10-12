Man Performs CPR to Revive Chameleon: Watch the Video

Man revives chameleon with water and CPR.

Video highlights resilience and respect for all life.

Promotes perseverance in tough situations.

It’s been said that you should never give up; you could still have a chance to triumph. It’s not over until it’s over. And it is true in a lot of very impossible and really bad situations. One such iron-willed and ferociously determined man is shown in this viral video finding a dead chameleon on the ground among the shrubs.

After dousing it with water, he begins by giving it a little body massage and performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Taking the lizard with him, he does all necessary medical treatments and other operations in an attempt to revive it. And it works!

Figen @TheFigen_ posted the video to X along with the statement, “He is amazing!”

Take a look at the post below:

This film sends a strong message to all of us about having a tremendous sense of resolve, an unwavering spirit, and never giving up. It also teaches us that all living things are valuable and deserving of respect, and that each person should do their part in whatever way they can.

Check out the responses below:

Maryna Oleksina @maryna_oleksina: “The lizard at the end looks nothing like the lizard he was trying to save.” Travis Jamiso @Travis_Jamison: “Three body problem – “dehydrate”.” Jubil John @JUBILJOHN: “The bike got skills.” 50 Life @Fit_50_Life: “Salute.” Carthick @Karthik_Balasub: “Yes it’s Is amazing But is not dangerous to human ?.” Amit Srivastava @DesiCricketerr: “He is brave too.”

Isah Musa Mohammed @Mansaah_Musa: “God bless this man. I pray he get a special place in heaven.” Felix.Whale @Unlimitedfelix: “This can’t be really.” Ihtesham Haider @ihteshamit: “NOW HE’S A FRIEND.” Joeyserra @joeyserra369: “Thank you for not giving up~❤️‍.” David Eseosa @DavidTopChap: “Amazing.” Dichi @NwanneDivine: “This vid says a lot, don’t give up, miracle is just on the way.”

Phypτo @phypto_logic: “More people like this pls.” Entertainment @Xentertainn: “Amazing.” Zahid Sharif @ZahidSh77115244: “Respect for this human.” Faraz | फ़राज़ @F2Zitis: “A true CHAME-PION!.”

