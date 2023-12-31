Who is Alyssa Ingham? All About Stevin John’s Fiancée

Stevin John known as Blippi, is a children’s entertainer and teaches kids various topics.

He and Alyssa Ingham got engaged in 2021.

John asked Ingham to marry him on the beach in Malibu, California, on August 1, 2021.

Stevin John, known as Blippi, is a popular children’s entertainer who teaches kids about various topics. He’s been with his fiancée Alyssa Ingham since 2015, and they got engaged in 2021. Together, they have two dogs named Lyno and Lily, and their son Lochlan was born in 2022.

While Alyssa doesn’t share much on social media, the couple occasionally gives fans a glimpse into their life.

In 2017, Ingham got her bachelor’s degree in psychology and family studies from Central Washington University. Then, five years later, she earned a master’s degree.

The couple hasn’t revealed many details about their upcoming wedding, but back in March 2022, they mentioned to Parents magazine that they were thinking about having a destination wedding.

John and Ingham had their first baby, a boy named Lochlan David John, on March 9, 2022.

John and Ingham live in Washington, where they like doing things outside and showing their son a fun and adventurous way of life.

The couple likes to talk about being outdoors on their Instagram. In May 2019, John mentioned he got kayaks for both of them, and in September of that year, she posted a picture of them on a jet ski. John also showed Ingham how to snowboard in 2019.

