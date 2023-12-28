Who is Gigi Paris? All About Glen Powell’s Ex-Girlfriend

Paris started modeling at 14 and has since appeared in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Paris and Powell met at the University of Miami.

They attended the Golden Globes together in January 2023.

The actor from Top Gun: Maverick and the model-turned-designer were first seen together in early 2020 during a romantic trip to Mexico. They officially shared their relationship on Instagram a year later.

In December 2023, about seven months after breaking up with Paris, Powell mentioned to Business Insider that it was tough to promote a romantic comedy movie while dealing with a breakup.

Paris was born in Coconut Grove, a part of Miami, Florida. When she was young, she lived there, but later on, she moved to L.A. and now resides just below the famous Hollywood sign, as she mentioned in an interview.

Paris started modeling when she was only 14 after being discovered. One of her early gigs was with Seventeen magazine, and she considers it a significant moment in her young modeling career.

Paris and Powell were seen together on a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2020. Although they didn’t officially announce their relationship, pictures showed them being affectionate in the water and sharing a kiss on the beach.

In November 2021, Powell and Paris made their first public appearance together at the Guggenheim International Gala’s red carpet. Shortly after, they attended another red carpet event, the New York Moves 2021 Power Women Gala.

Paris was born in the United States, but her mom came from France, and her dad was born in Venezuela. They met at the University of Miami. Paris believes that her mix of cultures has influenced who she is today.

In 2019, Paris went to Bali to learn how to be a yoga teacher. She spent 300 hours studying and got certified by the time she left. Now, she sometimes teaches yoga, both online and in person.

Paris has gone to many fancy events with her ex-boyfriend, who is a movie star. In January 2023, they both went to the Golden Globes. Paris wore a beautiful see-through gold dress, and her boyfriend looked great in a black tuxedo.

Paris and Powell, who had been together for about three years, broke up in early 2023. There were signs of trouble in April when Paris unfollowed Powell on Instagram and posted a mysterious message, leading to rumors of their breakup.

