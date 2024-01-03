Who is Alan Garber? Wife, Net Worth & Career

Alan Garber, 68, has been appointed as the new President of Harvard University.

Alan Garber, who is 68 years old and was born in 1955, has become the new President of Harvard University. He took over from Claudine Gay on January 2, 2024, after she faced criticism for issues related to antisemitism on campus and plagiarism allegations. The Harvard Corporation chose Garber quickly to lead the university while they searched for a permanent replacement.

Alan Garber is a skilled physician and economist with extensive experience. He holds the prestigious Mallinckrodt Professor of Health Care Policy position at Harvard Medical School. Additionally, he is a professor of economics at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, a professor of public policy at the Kennedy School of Government, and a professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Alan Garber was born in 1955 in Illinois, and he grew up in Rock Island. He graduated from a local school in 1973. He then attended Harvard College, where he earned his AB in economics in 1976. Alan continued his studies at Harvard, obtaining an AM and a PhD in economics. Concurrently, he also pursued studies at Stanford University and earned the prestigious title of MD in 1983.

For his residency training in internal medicine, Alan Garber went to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, affiliated with Harvard, and completed it in 1986.

Alan Garber is currently serving as the temporary President of Harvard University, taking over after Claudine Gay resigned. He has had a successful career in education, achieving important milestones and taking on leadership roles.

In 2011, Alan became the provost of Harvard University, succeeding Steven Hyman. Before that, he had a prestigious position at Stanford University, where he was a Professor of Medicine and Economics and played a key role in founding important research centers.

As Harvard’s Provost, Alan was responsible for overseeing academic activities across the university. This included managing collaborations between schools, supporting faculty, shaping research policies, dealing with international affairs, and improving learning methods.

Despite his successful career, Alan faced controversies at Harvard related to graduate students forming a union. Tensions reached a peak in 2019 when Harvard’s graduate student union went on strike. The primary issues were proposed changes in contracts, including better pay, improved healthcare, and third-party oversight of cases involving harassment.

Alan Garber, a successful academic leader, is happily married to Anne Yahanda, an esteemed oncologist with over 9 years of teaching experience at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

They met at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston while Alan was doing his internship and residency in internal medicine after graduate school. Their love story began there, and now they are happily raising four children together.

