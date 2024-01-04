Who is Devlin Hodges? All About Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend

Devlin Patrick Hodges, nicknamed “Duck”, is a former American football quarterback.

Devlin and Lainey started dating in 2021, kept it private for over two years.

Lainey Wilson said Hodges is “a good dude”.

Country singer Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges have a sweet love story. They started dating in 2021 but kept it private for over two years. They finally went public at the ACM Awards in May 2023. Duck got his nickname in college football for his skills and love of duck hunting.

After a successful football career with the Steelers and Rams, Duck now works in real estate, using his love for the outdoors to help clients find hunting camps and farmland. Lainey and Duck met in 2021 in Nashville through friends, and their first date at a dance hall sparked a connection based on shared values.

Despite keeping their relationship private for a while, they eventually made it public at a red-carpet event. Lainey said Duck is a “good dude” who has been a constant support in her musical journey. Duck, having pursued dreams in the NFL, brings a unique perspective to their relationship and inspires Lainey creatively.

Duck’s encouragement has led Lainey to explore new musical territory, particularly in writing authentic love songs. Their relationship is healthy and supportive, with Duck playing a crucial role as a muse for Lainey.

