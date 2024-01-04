Who is Pam Van Sant? All About Treat Williams’ Wife

Treat Williams is known for “Everwood” and “Hair” fame.

He Married Pamela Van Sant in the ’80s.

Williams passed away on June 12, 2023, at 71.

Treat Williams, the well-known actor from “Everwood” and “Hair,” had a beautiful love story with his wife, Pamela Van Sant. They met in the ’80s and quickly got married. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children into their lives, Gill and Ellie, who both inherited a love for the arts.

Pamela, not just a supportive partner but also an actress and producer, enjoys a quiet life in Vermont with their dogs, Woody and Nash. The family’s journey is explored in this blog, highlighting their love, family, and the legacy they’ve built over the years.

The actor from Everwood and Hair, who passed away on June 12, 2023, at 71, got married to Pamela Van Sant in 1988. They had two kids, a son named Gill in 1992 and a daughter named Ellie in 1998.

After getting married, Van Sant has accompanied Williams to various events, like the 48th Emmy Awards in 1996, where he received recognition for his work on The Late Shift. They’ve been together on red carpets and other occasions since then.

