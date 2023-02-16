Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today

Karachi to experience warm spell in February

KARACHI: Owing to climate change, the metropolitan city is to brave a warm spell hitting the city in the month of February.

As per the meteorological department, the city will witness soaring temperatures from February 16 to 18 and the mercury will hit 36-38 degrees Celsius during the period.

Maximum temperature in Karachi could soar to 33 degree Celsius on February 17 and 18, a weather official said.

It has also been said that during this period sea breezes will be suspended causing more trouble for the citizens.

From the beginning of this month, the intensity of cold in the metropolitan city started decreasing and the mornings had turned pleasant with moderate temperatures.

The change in the weather has been attributed to the climate change that has been hitting the countries for a past few years. Pakistan has been actively participating with the international community to combat the climate change issues and at many forums the country has raised the issue.

