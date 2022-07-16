Biden seeks to allay concerns about US involvement in the Middle East

Biden wants Israel to be included at the Arab meeting held in Saudi Arabia
When meeting Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, U.S. President Joe...
President Joe Biden met with influential figures in the Middle East on Saturday; in an effort to reaffirm US leadership in the area amid concerns that China and Russia will quickly step in to take over.
According to the President, US aims in the Middle East would remain “focused, practical, and achievable;” with a particular emphasis on utilising diplomacy to fortify coalitions and alliances.
Almost a year has passed since the US concluded its 20-year war in Afghanistan by withdrawing; all combat personnel from the nation. He pointed out that although US forces are still conducting operations in Syria, his trip to the Middle East was the first time a US President; has visited the region since the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Since assuming office, Biden has mostly concentrated on containing China’s expanding geopolitical power and Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, which has led some to doubt how committed the President is to involvement in the Middle East. The US still considers the Middle East to be essential to achieving its foreign policy objectives; the President attempted to reassure other Middle Eastern leaders and the rest of the world on Saturday at a meeting in Jeddah.
At a conference attended by significant leaders on the final day of his Middle East journey; Biden said emphatically that the United States will continue to be a proactive and involved partner in the region.
The President proclaimed: “It is only becoming more obvious to me how tightly our interests are entwined; with the achievements of the Middle East as the globe becomes more competitive and the problems we face more complicated. We won’t disband and allow China, Russia, or Iran; to step in and fill the void.”
On Saturday, the President unveiled a $1 billion aid package; to help with food security in the Middle East and North Africa. The President also disclosed that leaders of the Gulf Arab nations; have committed to investing more than $3 billion over the next two years in initiatives; that support international infrastructure and investment.
The US would prioritise assisting nations “that subscribe to a rules-based international order,” the President stated; including assisting such nations in defending themselves against external threats. As a “watershed event” that demonstrated “the underlying principles” of the area; he praised the leaders present for their vote at the UN General Assembly to denounce; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
