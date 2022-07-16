Biden seeks to allay concerns about US involvement in the Middle East

Biden’s foreign policy since taking office has largely focused on countering China’s growing influence and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But he sought to assure other Middle Eastern leaders the US still sees the region as crucial to its foreign policy goals.

His speech comes nearly one year after the US withdrew all military troops from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden met with influential figures in the Middle East on Saturday; in an effort to reaffirm US leadership in the area amid concerns that China and Russia will quickly step in to take over.

According to the President, US aims in the Middle East would remain “focused, practical, and achievable;” with a particular emphasis on utilising diplomacy to fortify coalitions and alliances.

Almost a year has passed since the US concluded its 20-year war in Afghanistan by withdrawing; all combat personnel from the nation. He pointed out that although US forces are still conducting operations in Syria, his trip to the Middle East was the first time a US President; has visited the region since the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The US still considers the Middle East to be essential to achieving its foreign policy objectives; the President attempted to reassure other Middle Eastern leaders and the rest of the world on Saturday at a meeting in Jeddah.

At a conference attended by significant leaders on the final day of his Middle East journey; Biden said emphatically that the United States will continue to be a proactive and involved partner in the region.

The President proclaimed: “It is only becoming more obvious to me how tightly our interests are entwined; with the achievements of the Middle East as the globe becomes more competitive and the problems we face more complicated. We won’t disband and allow China, Russia, or Iran; to step in and fill the void.”

On Saturday, the President unveiled a $1 billion aid package; to help with food security in the Middle East and North Africa. The President also disclosed that leaders of the Gulf Arab nations; have committed to investing more than $3 billion over the next two years in initiatives; that support international infrastructure and investment.

The US would prioritise assisting nations “that subscribe to a rules-based international order,” the President stated; including assisting such nations in defending themselves against external threats. As a “watershed event” that demonstrated “the underlying principles” of the area; he praised the leaders present for their vote at the UN General Assembly to denounce; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

