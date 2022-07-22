Russian Defense Minister Shoigu to attend signing of an agreement to facilitate grain exports to Turkey.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov of Ukraine also expected to attend the signing in Istanbul.

Peskov: It is a “relatively small amount” of Ukrainian grain, but it is very important that it gets to world markets.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Turkey on Friday to attend the signing of an agreement to facilitate grain exports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a daily briefing.

“Yes, we can confirm that Defense Minister Shoigu went to Turkey. We can confirm that an agreement is being prepared to be signed today,” Peskov said.

When asked about the significance of this agreement for Russia, Peskov referred to President Vladimir Putin’s earlier statement on the food crisis.

“President Putin has said that against the backdrop of the food crisis that is looming, it is very important to unblock the supply routes to world markets — fertilizers, food, and grain,” Peskov said.

According to the spokesperson, it is a “relatively small amount” of Ukrainian grain. “But still, it is very important that this grain gets to the world markets, and that the indirect restrictions that apply to our goods also allow the market to receive additional volumes of fertilizers, grain, etc.,” he added.

The agreement on grain exports is expected to be signed by Russian and Ukrainian delegations and mediated by Turkey and the UN. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov of Ukraine will attend the signing in Istanbul, according to his press office.

