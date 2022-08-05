Lightning strike in Lafayette Square near White House, two dead

Lightning strikes four people in Lafayette Square, a public park north of the White House.

Two men and two women were killed and four critically injured.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for the area on Thursday evening.

Because of the park’s proximity to the US presidential residence, members of the secret service were among the first to assist the victims.

The identities of those injured have yet to be determined.

“All four were suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from DC Fire and EMS. “We were able to quickly treat and transport all four patients, who were all transported to nearby hospitals.”

Officials are still trying to figure out if they knew each other and what they were doing before the lightning strike.

Following the incident, a portion of the park remained closed, with emergency personnel on the scene.

Lafayette Square, located directly north of the White House, is a seven-acre public park. It is frequently crowded with visitors, particularly during the summer.

