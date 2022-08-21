The US will give Ukraine M982 Excalibur weapons

The U.S. has committed $775 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include drones, armored vehicles and artillery.

Drones will be used to spot Russian artillery and rocket strikes that have taken a toll on Ukrainian forces.

Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $12.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

According to reports, the United States will give Ukraine M982 Excalibur weapons.

According to Samuel Ramani, a foreign policy specialist, “These precision-guided munitions would boost Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, which is focused on attacking ammunition depots and military sites.” “The U.S. also provides Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which will increase their influence.”

In response to a tweet from The Kyiv Independent, Ramani tweeted about the development on Sunday. The Ukrainian newspaper seemed to be referencing Politico’s reporting when it tweeted that the M982 Excalibur rounds, capable of flying up to 70 kilometres, will be delivered to Ukraine “at some time in the future.”

Politico reports that the United States is “sending 15 ScanEagle surveillance drones for the first time to assist the Ukrainians in spotting and correcting the precision artillery and rocket strikes that have taken a toll on Russian soldiers, halting their advance.” The small drones can be moved around the battleground reasonably simply and will be crucial in the anticipated effort to retake Kherson in the south.

The United States is also preparing to supply “Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds in a forthcoming batch at some point in the future,” a source told Politico prior to the formal Department of Defense announcement.

According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with security assistance totaling about $10.6 billion, including the current weapons package, since the Biden administration’s inception. The United States has provided Ukraine with security assistance totaling more than $12.6 billion since 2014.

